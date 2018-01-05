Surveillance video shows gas station clerk being shot during robbery on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Surveillance video was released Thursday of clerk being shot several times during an armed robbery at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the Winchester Apartments around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a man who had been shot several times. He said he was the clerk at the Phillips 66 at Madison Ave. and East Stop 11 Rd.

The clerk said he ran to his apartment after he was shot several times, and his roommate called police.

The owner of the gas station says the clerk is doing 'very well'.

No arrests have been made.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides

Top Trending Videos