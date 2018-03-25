Suspect in Michigan double homicide may be heading to Indianapolis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Michigan may be heading to Indianapolis, according to police.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says Cortez Miller, 22, and Michael Johnson, 29, died of their injuries while being transported early Sunday to a hospital.

Police say the suspect, Antwan Tamon "Tank" Mims, 40, may be attempting to flee the area and could be headed to Indianapolis.

The details surrounding the shootings have not been released.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

