'Twas the Night Before Christmas' as told by ISP Sgt. John Perrine & Wayne Twp. Cpt. Mike Pruitt

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anyone who spends time on social media knows all about the special bond between Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine and Wayne Township Fire Department Captain Mike Pruitt.

The two spend hours on end poking fun at each other and cracking jokes at the other's expense - but they spend just as much time using their unique friendship to create and share safety messages and support local charities.

READ | How to drive in snowy weather, in emojis | Law enforcement show what it's like to sit in a hot car | ISP trooper creates amusing PSA about "often forgotten" safety feature on all cars

The duo took to social media on their Facebook page "Johnny Law & Fire Mike" to share their own versions of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" (with a special guest mention of Call 6's Paris Lewbel) on Christmas Eve and we just had to share.

Check them out below and (after you finish laughing) feel free to share your own version with us on the RTV6 Facebook page!