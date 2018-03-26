VIDEO: IU Health adds state's first mobile stroke treatment unit

INDIANAPOLIS -- Strokes are the fourth leading cause of death in Marion County, but IU Health is trying to change that.

The hospital has added the state's first mobile treatment unit. The specialized vehicle is full of equipment capable of diagnosing and treating a stroke on scene.

"By having this unit, we can see whether they're having a bleed or a blocked blood vessel," said Nicole Meyer, RN, the project coordinator.

For more on the stroke mobile treatment unit, click the video below.

