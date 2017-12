COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Indiana to welcome the New Year on January 1st.

Call 6 has learned that the Pences will return to Indiana to visit family in Columbus on New Year's day.

Pence was last in the state between December 23-26, celebrating Christmas with family.

Pence has been in Aspen, Colorado since he left Indiana on Tuesday, according to Call 6 sources.

The Vice President's official schedule says he has no public events scheduled between December 23, 2017, and January 1, 2018.

