Warren Central senior says planning local March for Our Lives is personal for him

INDIANAPOLIS -- March for our Lives rallies will be taking place across the country and here in Indianapolis on Saturday to call for an end to gun violence and mass shootings at schools.

Warren Central High School Senior Brandon Warren says planning the local rally is personal for him.

Brandon lost his football teammate to gun violence last May.

"I kind of ignored a notification that alerted me that three people were gunned down on the west side of Indianapolis. It was from RTV6 and I ignored it because it was the west side of Indianapolis," said Brandon.

He quickly realized his friend, 18-year-old Dijon Anderson, was one of those victims.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said an argument over shoes led to the shooting that killed Anderson and 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro.

Brandon formed the non-profit student led-group "We LIVE" to fight back against youth violence.

MORE | Second Warren Central High School student dies following shooting | Seniors honor fallen Warren Central student on football field | Students combat violence with city-wide group | We Live Indy walks streets of city asking for peace

"From Carmel, Lawrence North, many different high schools, international taking part of something so special because, at the end of the day, we all care," said Brandon.

Students and people of all ages, from all across central Indiana, will be marching Saturday for different reasons.

"Carmel's gotten a lot of threats and when you particularly look at Parkland, Sandy Hook, they're nice areas. It could happen anywhere at any time," said Isabella Fallahi, Carmel High School freshman.

The March for Our Lives Indianapolis will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Statehouse downtown.

MORE TOP STORIES | Woman hospitalized with foot infection days after getting pedicure at Noblesville spa | Deputy Jacob Pickett's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his fallen partner | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Indiana legislative session descends into chaos on final day | Woman arrested on neglect charges after kids found in bad conditions

Top Trending Videos