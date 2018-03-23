Warren Central senior says planning local March for Our Lives is personal for him

INDIANAPOLIS -- March for our Lives rallies will be taking place across the country and here in Indianapolis on Saturday to call for an end to gun violence and mass shootings at schools.
Warren Central High School Senior Brandon Warren says planning the local rally is personal for him.
Brandon lost his football teammate to gun violence last May.
"I kind of ignored a notification that alerted me that three people were gunned down on the west side of Indianapolis. It was from RTV6 and I ignored it because it was the west side of Indianapolis," said Brandon.
He quickly realized his friend, 18-year-old Dijon Anderson, was one of those victims.