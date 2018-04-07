Washington Irving School to become Innovation Network School

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Public Schools have teamed up with a non-profit organization to turn Washington Irving School 14 into an Innovation Network School.

Innovation Network Schools are publicly-funded but independently operated charter schools.

The school was one of two schools the district was considering making the transition to an Innovation School because they have received an “F” grade for at least the past two years.

That’s why the district is recommending the school take a different direction, but some parents, like Anna Chaney, are concerned about the impact these major changes could have on their kids.

"It was categorized as our boundary school because we were at the homeless shelter. I was lucky enough to find a place within the boundary once I was on my feet. It was really important to us to stay at the school we really liked."

IPS has been holding meetings with parents in reference to the changes and work is underway to make sure wrap-around services for homeless students will continue.

IPS says their goal is to turn around grades and prevent the state from having to step in and take over the school.

Current Innovation Schools in Indianapolis:

Avondale Meadows Middle School

Cold Spring School

Edison School of the Arts 47

Emma Donnan Elementary School

Enlace Academy

Global Preparator Academy at Riverside 44

Herron High School

Ignite Achievement Academy at Elder Diggs 42

Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer 69

KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School

Phalen Leadership Academy at Francis Scott Key 103

Phalen Leadership Academy at George H. Fisher 93

Purdue Polytechnic High School

Riverside High School

Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School

