Washington Irving School to become Innovation Network School

"It was categorized as our boundary school because we were at the homeless shelter. I was lucky enough to find a place within the boundary once I was on my feet. It was really important to us to stay at the school we really liked."
IPS has been holding meetings with parents in reference to the changes and work is underway to make sure wrap-around services for homeless students will continue.
IPS says their goal is to turn around grades and prevent the state from having to step in and take over the school.
Current Innovation Schools in Indianapolis:
Avondale Meadows Middle School
Cold Spring School
Edison School of the Arts 47
Emma Donnan Elementary School
Enlace Academy
Global Preparator Academy at Riverside 44
Herron High School
Ignite Achievement Academy at Elder Diggs 42
Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer 69
KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School
Phalen Leadership Academy at Francis Scott Key 103