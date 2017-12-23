Track holiday traffic in the air and on the ground across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Holiday travel is well underway with millions of Americans expected to take to the skies over the next few days.

Airports across the country are packed with people traveling to visit family and friends for Christmas on Monday.

December 22 is historically one of the busiest airport travel days of the year. Indianapolis Airport expects nearly 15,000 people to travel through the airport on Friday alone and 2.7 million people will take to the skies nationwide.

READ | Tips for stress-free holiday travel

You can view Flightaware's LIVE Flight Tracker HERE.

SANTA TRACKER | When will Santa arrive in central Indiana?

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos