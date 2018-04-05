Fair
Residents living in Indianapolis are putting up signs across the city to share their frustrations over the potholes in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Welcome to the Grand Canyon.
Some of the frustration Indianapolis residents have over the city's pothole problems has turned into a warning sign on the far west side.
Near the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Rockville Road, a frustrated (and clever) person put up a sign just before all the potholes that reads "Welcome to the Grand Canyon."
Many vehicles Wednesday night heeded the sign, slowing down to not damage their vehicles.
It's a common area for potholes on Indy's west side.
