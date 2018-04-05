Welcome to Indiana's (pothole) Grand Canyon

Matt McKinney, Rafael Sanchez
7:07 AM, Apr 5, 2018
Residents living in Indianapolis are putting up signs across the city to share their frustrations over the potholes in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Welcome to the Grand Canyon. 

Some of the frustration Indianapolis residents have over the city's pothole problems has turned into a warning sign on the far west side. 

Near the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Rockville Road, a frustrated (and clever) person put up a sign just before all the potholes that reads "Welcome to the Grand Canyon."

Many vehicles Wednesday night heeded the sign, slowing down to not damage their vehicles. 

It's a common area for potholes on Indy's west side. 

