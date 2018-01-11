City county councilor introduces proposal targeting "unsavory" motels

INDIANAPOLIS— A west side city county councilor has introduced a proposal aimed at “unsavory businesses.”

City-county councilor Jared Evans submitted Proposal 4 in an effort to fight back against motels and other businesses that have become havens for drug dealers, prostitution and other crimes.

“After I was elected in 2015, this was one of the most commented issues in our district,” said Evans. “These motels are issued licenses from the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services and if passed, this proposal will require a review of their police runs to rooms ratio.”

For example, a motel with 100 rooms would be at risk of losing their licenses and operation if they exceed 120 police runs in a year.

RELATED | City slaps two apartment complexes, two hotels with nuisance suits | City sues those who are considered 'nuisance' police callers

“Of the Hotels and Motels that meet the 1.2 ratio criteria, 20 in total, they make up almost 1,500 police runs a year putting a burden on our limited police resources,” said Evans. “This ordinance is designed to work with motels that work with us to address the dangers of their operations, such as implementing off-duty police officers, no trespassing list, brighter lighting and much more.”

Evans is asking residents to support the proposal.

“This is a big step in helping our communities and neighborhoods that suffer from these unsavory businesses,” said Evans.

Click here for more west side news

Top Trending Videos