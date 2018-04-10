Speedway, IND. -- The Speedway Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man that is wanted for theft from a T-Mobile store.

On March 1st, police say a man entered T-Mobile at 6137 Crawfordsville Road around 6:50 p.m.

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, the man was looking at an iPhoneX on display. Police say the suspect cut the cable to the phone and the alarm sounded. At that time, investigators say the man left the store and went north bound towards Crawfordsville Road.

The suspect is described as a black male. In a surveillance photo he is wearing a dark hat and coat.

Speedway Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to leave a tip.

Through Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

There are three ways to submit a tip.

Mobile P3 application called P3tips Online at Crimetips.org or P3tips.com Call 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477

The release states that only tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.