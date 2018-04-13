Five MSD Wayne schools receive STEM certification from Indiana Department of Education

INDIANAPOLIS -- Five more schools in the MSD of Wayne Township are now considered Indiana STEM Certified schools, bringing the district’s total to seven.

The Indiana Department of Education chooses schools based on their commitment to teaching the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering and math.

The newly STEM-certified schools in MSD Wayne are Robey Elementary, Stout Field Elementary, Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center, Lynhurst 7th & 8th Grade Center, and Ben Davis University High School.

The Ben Davis Ninth Grade Center and the Area 31 Career Center at Ben Davis High School already have STEM certification.

"A quality education begins with amazing educators and excellent material," said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. "Materials rooted in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics help prepare our students for a successful life beyond high school."

Currently, 60 schools throughout the state are now STEM certified, according to MSD Wayne spokeswoman Mary Lang.

"Our teachers and administrators work extremely hard to provide the best quality STEM integration possible and we are thrilled that the Indiana Department of Education recognizes the great things that are going on in our classrooms," said MSD Wayne Superintendent Jeff Butts.

The Indiana Department of Education has identified a great need for more rigorous and engaging STEM education and in 2012 began the development of a statewide STEM education plan, according to the state’s website.

