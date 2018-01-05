Health department gets involved after pipes freeze in west side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS -- Water service has been restored to a west side mobile home, only after a complaint to the health department following more than three days of unanswered calls for help.

A water valve broke outside Abby Brown's home in the West Glen Village neighborhood. The water was shut off, but the water hadn't been restored for four days, when Brown decided she couldn't wait any longer.

"If they had come and taken care of the problem sooner, like the night after or the day after, it just wouldn't have gotten to this point," Brown said.

A Marion County Health Department inspector found conditions violating health codes. An emergency order was issued to RHP Properties, the organization that manages the village.

The water was restored shortly after the emergency order. But the broken valve has not been repaired.

The health department says that since it's not a permanent fix to the problem, they'll file the matter for court.

Your Legal Rights as a Renter

You have the right to a clean, safe and habitable property

You're entitled to repairs within a reasonable timefrme

You're qualified to get a full accounting of your security deposit

You have the right to file a lawsuit against your landlord

You do not have the right to withhold rent

You have the right to call the health department

The health department will be checking back in the next 10 days to see if RHP Properties has come up with a permanent solution to the problem.