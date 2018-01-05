Health department gets involved after pipes freeze in west side neighborhood

Matthew McClellan
11:43 AM, Jan 5, 2018

Renters at a west side mobile home park say their calls about frozen pipes went unanswered for three days. They then filed a complaint with the Marion County Health Department. An inspector issued an emergency order to get the water back on.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Water service has been restored to a west side mobile home, only after a complaint to the health department following more than three days of unanswered calls for help. 

A water valve broke outside Abby Brown's home in the West Glen Village neighborhood. The water was shut off, but the water hadn't been restored for four days, when Brown decided she couldn't wait any longer.

"If they had come and taken care of the problem sooner, like the night after or the day after, it just wouldn't have gotten to this point," Brown said. 

A Marion County Health Department inspector found conditions violating health codes. An emergency order was issued to RHP Properties, the organization that manages the village. 

The water was restored shortly after the emergency order. But the broken valve has not been repaired. 

The health department says that since it's not a permanent fix to the problem, they'll file the matter for court. 

Your Legal Rights as a Renter

  • You have the right to a clean, safe and habitable property
  • You're entitled to repairs within a reasonable timefrme
  • You're qualified to get a full accounting of your security deposit
  • You have the right to file a lawsuit against your landlord
  • You do not have the right to withhold rent
  • You have the right to call the health department

The health department will be checking back in the next 10 days to see if RHP Properties has come up with a permanent solution to the problem. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News