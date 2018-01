One person killed in early morning crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS-- IMPD is investigating a deadly crash on the west side that happened early Sunday morning.

Metro police responded to the 10th Street ramp on I-465 just after 4:30 a.m.

Officers on scene say a car came off the ramp at a high rate of speed and hit the median.

A female passenger in the back seat was sitting on top of a car seat at the time of the crash.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver and another passenger in the car are reported to be ok.

Police believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Officers say the driver will under-go a blood test to determine the blood alcohol content level.