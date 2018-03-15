Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning on Indianapolis' west side.

The incident happened near the intersection of Washington Street and High School Road, around 6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was struck by a vehicle at that intersection. She died from her injuries.

The Marion County Coroner identified the victim as Blandina Hernandez, 58.

