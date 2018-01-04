Speedway nursing home closes doors following critical state inspection report

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- A longtime nursing home in Speedway has closed its doors for good.

The owner of Roland Independent Living Club, 6028 W. 25th Street, voluntarily surrendered its license to the Indiana State Department of Health at the end of November.

“Without that license, the facility was no longer eligible to receive federal or state reimbursement, including Medicare and Medicaid,” said Greta Sanderson, a spokesperson for ISDH.

A woman contacted Call 6 Investigates about Roland’s closing after she was unable to find her loved one who was staying at the facility.

The nursing home had 29 residents at the time it closed, records show.

Speedway police helped to relocate residents to nearby facilities.

Acting on a complaint, the state conducted an inspection at the nursing home on August 8th and 9th.

Inspectors cited the club for being dirty and in disrepair, noting broken equipment, cockroaches and bugs, and feces stains throughout the building.

“A trail of BM (bowel movement/feces)… was smeared along the tiled floor down the main hallway from the dining room,” read the inspection report. “A resident had an incontinent episode at lunch and the brown trail was from him walking back to his room.”

The state also cited the facility for not having adequate activities for residents, and for the parking lot being full of potholes.

“Resident D indicated, the parking lot was so bad with pot holes, ‘I'm afraid I'll fall or break my walker!’” read the inspection report.

Speedway Code Enforcement responded to the retirement club 10 times in 2017, and issued eight citations, all for “public nuisance.”

Call 6 Investigates was unable to reach the owner or the director of nursing for comment.