Speedway police need help to solve burglary, fraud case

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Speedway Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a burglary and fraud case that happened on December 29.

Police said a white female, approximately 50 to 60 years old, knocked on the door of a residence.

A child at the home opened the door, and the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet.

The suspect then got into a white Hyundai or Lexus four-door vehicle with paper plates.

Police said the suspect used the victim’s credit card.

You can reach Speedway Police at 317-246-4300.

