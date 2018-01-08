Speedway police need help to solve burglary, fraud case

Light Drizzle
SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Speedway Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a burglary and fraud case that happened on December 29.
Police said a white female, approximately 50 to 60 years old, knocked on the door of a residence.
A child at the home opened the door, and the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet.
The suspect then got into a white Hyundai or Lexus four-door vehicle with paper plates.
Police said the suspect used the victim’s credit card.
You can reach Speedway Police at 317-246-4300.
