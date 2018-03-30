Students, FedEx team up to put finishing touches on brand new home in Drexel Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS — West side students and FedEx managers are teaming up to put the finishing touches on a brand new home.

Students of the Area 31 Career Center’s building trades program have been working on a three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Drexel Gardens neighborhood in Wayne Township.

The house is almost finished and an open house is scheduled for April 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5139 Melrose Avenue.

Managers from FedEx are providing landscaping work for the 1,135 square foot home.

More than 50 students from the Area 31 Career Center have been constructing homes in Drexel Gardens since August 2016, including another located at 5143 Melrose.

“We are thrilled to see a second new home going up in as many years in Wayne Township’s Drexel Garden neighborhood,” said Superintendent Jeff Butts, MSD of Wayne Township.. “These homes are a reflection of strong partnerships between our school district and community organizations.”

FedEx is one of several sponsors of the home-building effort as well as Kroger, Lowe’s, B&W Plumbing and Heating, Spectrum Janitorial Supply and Indy Gateway.

The students are learning about masonry, carpentry, roofing, drywall, insulation, interior and exterior trim, and painting.

“Our students are able to encounter real world situations every day as they work on these homes,” said Doug Sisk, construction trades instructor for Area 31. “They are learning to solve problems in a way they wouldn’t learn simply reading about them in a book.”

Students in Area 31’s construction trades program can earn up to 18 college credits and three national certifications. The program provides students enough knowledge and skill to acquire an entry-level job in the construction trades industry, or to continue their education.

“Training future construction trades workers is essential in an industry where, increasingly, they are in short supply,” said Superintendent Butts.

Click here for more information on the Area 31 Career Center’s Construction Trades Program or call 317-988-7230.

Click here for more west side news.

Top Trending Videos