Town of Speedway recognized for quick response to oil spill on busy road

Incident happened on 10th Street in October

Kara Kenney
9:23 PM, Apr 4, 2018
SPEEDWAY, Ind.--  The Town of Speedway is being recognized for its quick response to an October 5th oil spill.

It happened on 10th Street, between I-465 and Holt Road after a truck started leaking oil.

A member from every town department responded to the incident including Stormwater, Police, Fire, Water and Streets and cleaned up the scene in a matter of hours.

The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County awarded the Town of Speedway the “In TIME (Traffic Incident Management Effort) award for the town’s quick response to minimize traffic impact.

The award recognizes the excellent communication between departments and proactive actions to ensure the safety of its citizens, according to the town.

Health and Hospital respond to over 1000 similar incidents statewide each year and told Speedway officials it was one of the most well-organized clean-up efforts they’ve ever been involved with.

