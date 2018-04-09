Volunteers clean up dozens of bags of trash in anticipation of new west side neighborhood park

INDIANAPOLIS-- Volunteers spent the weekend cleaning up Shelton Heights and Mars Hill in preparation for a new neighborhood park.
The Southwest Association of Neighbors, Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jared Evans, Indy Gateway, and State Representative Justin Moed were among those picking up trash Saturday in the neighborhoods along West Washington Street.
Debbie Parish said work will begin this week on the new Shelton Heights neighborhood park, which replaces a former trailer park.
“Most of the trash that we got was not from the field where the park is going to be,” said Parish. “It was already mostly clean.”
Volunteers collected more than 25 bags of trash including sunglasses, prescription meds, used condoms, used underwear, furniture, tires and a syringe.
“You can’t just complain,” Evans said. “You have to be a part of the solution.”
An official groundbreaking for the park is scheduled for next month, Parish said.