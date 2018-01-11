Wayne Township says goodbye to beloved photographer Donald Blaze who died at age 92

INDIANAPOLIS-- The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township is saying goodbye to a photographer who helped capture dozens of moments inside and outside west side schools.

Donald W. Blaze died January 1 at the age of 92.

“MSD Wayne has been blessed with photographers that have used their talent and love of photography to help tell the Wayne story,” said MSD of Wayne Township in a Facebook post. “One of those photographers was Donald W. Blake. In tribute to his talent and dedication to the MSD of Wayne Township, we share here just a few of the moments he captured in the 1980s.”

Blaze’s passion for photography began in high school and went on to teach photography at Wayne Township night school.

He was a lifetime member of the Speedway Oldtimers Club.

His visitation is scheduled for January 13 at 10 at the St. Andrew Presbysterian Church, 3535 Kessler Boulevard North in Indianapolis.

For more west side news click here.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000