Wayne Township students create egg-cellent egg roll design

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Easter candy may be just about gone, but some fourth graders in Wayne Township won’t soon forget Easter 2018 and the role they played in the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Students from Robey Elementary School made sure Indiana was well-represented at the 140th annual event on Monday, April 2. It all started with the Indiana Department of Education reaching out to Wayne Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts the week before spring break.
IDOE asked if the district could provide some students to create an egg design to represent Indiana at the Egg Roll. The White House wanted each state represented with an illustrated egg cutout to greet guests on the White House Ellipse as they made their way through the line to the Egg Roll festivities.
Dr. Butts consulted with the art teacher at Robey, Ashley Ward, and selected fourth graders for the task, since fourth grade is the year Indiana history is studied in state schools.
With just one week to work on it, eight students were chosen to brainstorm and come up with the symbols to represent Indiana in the design.
There’s no mistaking that this egg represents the Hoosier state. The design of the state flag plays a prominent role. The Easter bunny is driving an IndyCar, and a yellow and white checkerboard pattern, like the black and white checkered racing flag, adorns the bottom of the egg. Indiana’s state bird, the cardinal, is sitting in the state tree, the tulip poplar tree. You also see images of the peony, the state flower. Each student was assigned an element to focus on.
Ward then took their designs, traced them on the computer, arranged them on the egg and added the coloring. The result was a design that radiates Indiana and many of the things that make it so special.
Easter 2018 will always be “eggstra”special for these Robey Elementary.