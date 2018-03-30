West side dry cleaners teams up with community to get teens ready for the prom

Light Rain
Fabric Care Center is dry cleaning donated prom dresses. If you can donate money, dresses or suits, for the prom, drop them off at the Wayne Township Trustee's Office on West Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS— A west side business is helping teens get ready for the prom.
Fabric Care Center on Morris Street is dry cleaning donated prom dresses which will be provided to students at Ben Davis High School for the May 5 prom.
It’s all part of the Giant Hearts project in cooperation with the Wayne Township Trustee’s office.
“No kid should be denied prom because of their financial situation,” said Kimberly Harris, founder of Giant Hearts.
This is the second year for the program.
“I have someone that does hair and makeup and nails and they get to pick their dresses,” said Harris. “Last year was really good so I anticipate it will be really good again this year.”
Donations including dresses, suits, and financial contributions can be dropped off at the Wayne Township Trustee’s office at 5401 West Washington Street.
"We're just happy to give back a little bit to a good cause,” said Tom Prionas, President of Fabric Care Center. “We are in Wayne Township, so we're happy to contribute to a cause in our area."
