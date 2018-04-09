West side students unveil new house they built in Drexel Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS— Students in Wayne Township unveiled a house Monday that’s been more than a year in the making.

The Area 31 Career Center held an open house to show the community its brand new house in Drexel Gardens.

More than 50 students who participated did everything from drywall and plumbing to painting and insulation.

Students say they learned important life lessons about respect and working well with others while completing the project.

"That's one of the keys with this program because if you don't work with each other you're not going to get anything done,” said Dewey Halcomb, a second-year participant in the program. “This house wouldn't have gotten done if we hadn't all come together as a team."

Construction trades Instructor Doug Sisk said he worked with the students on professionalism.

"It’s very important people understand the skills gap going on in this country right now,” said Sisk. “For every 100 carpenters that retire this year, there will only be 30 to take their place. We need people to take their place, and we want the students to understand the door is wide open for them right now."

Each student in the class earns a perfect grade.

“If you haven’t done it right the first time you have to go back and do it again to make it right for the customer,” said Sisk. “You have to turn out as close to perfect a product as you can. I think the students have done an excellent job to this point.”

The house in Drexel Gardens will now go up for sale on the open market.

The students are working on another house next door on Melrose Avenue.

MORE TOP STORIES | Two men killed after two planes collide at Marion airport | One person killed, five others injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy's east side | Man identified who was shot during meeting to sell drone in Lawrence | IMPD: Mother, son arrested with more than $1 million in meth, cocaine | Indianapolis man charged with murder of longtime friend

Top Trending Videos