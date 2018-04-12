Workers break ground on west side park that replaces longtime eyesore

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers broke ground Wednesday on a new neighborhood park on Indy’s west side.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Indy Gateway, and other groups started digging the walking trail for the new Shelton Heights neighborhood park, located near West Washington Street and Holt Road.

The land used to be a trailer park that attracted trash, drugs, crime and other problems.

Work will continue on the park all year, which will include planting vegetation, installing playground equipment, and building benches and a walking trail.

Debbie Parish started a crime watch and worked with her neighbors and community leaders to get the trailer park torn down in September 2016.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful selected the Shelton Heights land as one of five green spaces they’ll transform in 2018 with funding and volunteers.

A public unveiling is anticipated for spring 2019.

