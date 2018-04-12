Workers break ground on west side park that replaces longtime eyesore

Shelton Heights Park will have walking trails

Kara Kenney
7:44 PM, Apr 12, 2018
24 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers broke ground Wednesday on a new neighborhood park on Indy’s west side.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Indy Gateway, and other groups started digging the walking trail for the new Shelton Heights neighborhood park, located near West Washington Street and Holt Road.

The land used to be a trailer park that attracted trash, drugs, crime and other problems.

Work will continue on the park all year, which will include planting vegetation, installing playground equipment, and building benches and a walking trail.

Debbie Parish started a crime watch and worked with her neighbors and community leaders to get the trailer park torn down in September 2016.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful selected the Shelton Heights land as one of five green spaces they’ll transform in 2018 with funding and volunteers.

A public unveiling is anticipated for spring 2019.

More news from Indy's West Side

Top Trending Videos

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News