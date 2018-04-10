When should you begin screening for mental health issues in children?

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the gun control debate nd mental health making waves across the country, it’s important for parents to know what to do to make sure their child is happy, healthy and mentally on track.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children should get screened for depression by the age of 12.

Clinic Director for the Counseling Center at the Christian Theological Seminary Dr. Christina Jones Davis says your brain should be treated just like any other organ in your body. Just like you would get routine physicals to make sure your body is healthy – you should also have an open dialogue about mental health and where we stand.

That dialogue should be especially open when it comes to our children, according to Dr. Davis. Who says it’s important to let your child know that they don’t have to suffer in silence.

"What we know about age 12 is that as you enter puberty we do see increased rates of depression,” said Dr. Davis. “So, by having that conversation early - if something happens - the child doesn’t feel like what’s happening to them is so out of the ordinary that they can’t accept help"

Signs of depression in your child could include:

Changes in Sleeping

Changes in Appetite

Sadness

Irritability

A Decline in their Academic Performance

If you have any questions about your child’s mental health you can reach out to their pediatrician or any local counseling center.

