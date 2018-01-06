Who is responsible for clearing snow, ice from residential side streets in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's been several days since Indianapolis has seen a significant snowfall and while main roads are clear, some side streets are still causing headaches for drivers.

Spencer and Kaitlin Fields live on Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. They say Guilford has been snow-free for days, but over on 60th Street it's a different story.

"There's always a constant - people always, people sliding through stop signs. There's lot of concerns over that for sure," said Fields.

So, who is responsible for clearing snow and ice from Indianapolis' side streets?

The job falls to the city's Department of Public Works but only if there's at least six inches of accumulation, and residential streets don't get salted.

Contractors don't plow in areas where there is a homeowners association to remove the snow.

When the snow is falling, the City of Indianapolis activates its Indy Snow Force Viewer.

You can check the map to see the status of all streets plowed by the city by clicking here. It may be a good idea to bookmark the site to keep it handy.

MORE TOP STORIES | Stranger donates car to mother after carjacking suspect crashes into her | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Family desperately searching for Indianapolis woman missing since Dec. 15 | Victim in fatal wrong-way crash on I-465 identified | HOME TOUR: Amazing contemporary in Herron Morton for $850,000

Top Trending Videos