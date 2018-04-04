Why John Lewis hasn't returned to Indy since Robert Kennedy's speech

INDIANAPOLIS -- Among the people coming to Martin Luther King Park Wednesday to remember both the civil rights leader and the speech that Sen. Robert Kennedy gave on the night of his death is Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).
Lewis, a civil rights leader in his own right, helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 and participated in the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.
Lewis was campaigning with Kennedy in Indiana on April 4, 1968, the day King was assassinated. He hasn't been back to Indianapolis since the night Robert Kennedy gave a now-famous speech at the park at 17th Street and Broadway Avenue.
“[King] inspired me to get in trouble — what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis said. "And I’ve been getting in trouble ever since.”
Lewis teared up when discussing King and Kennedy, who was assassinated a few months after his speech.
“I just felt like something had died in all of us when we heard that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated," Lewis said. "But I said to myself, well, we still have Bobby. And a short time later, he was gone. ... It was sort of the end of something. They were our future. Unbelievable. They gave us hope. If they had lived, maybe our country would be much better; maybe the world would be much better.”
Click below to listen to the full conversation with Rep. Lewis.
Lewis will be returning to the park Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of the speech.
Kennedy's appearance in Indianapolis was supposed to be a campaign speech for president. Instead, it became a plea for peace, as Indianapolis remained calm while other cities turned to violence.
"Well really everyone here was looking forward to that campaign speech, and it turned out to be, of course, not that at all, but rather something more deeply rooted and more profound," Indianapolis resident Jim Trulock said. "And indeed the best speech I ever heard."
The commemorative events at Martin Luther King Park begin at 10:30 a.m. with the "Still We Reach" community reflection and conversation. Lewis and Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert Kennedy, will be participating.