Wisconsin couple gets married at Kennedy-King Memorial on 50th Anniversary of MLK assassination

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Wisconsin couple made the trip of a lifetime to get married on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death at the site of Robert Kennedy's famous speech in Indianapolis.
Just as Kennedy and King's hands reach out yearning for a common humanity and love - something special happened Wednesday as Alexander and Andrea Neumann joined hands in the shadow of those statues to make a sacred vow.
The Wisconsin couple braved the chilly weather to exchange their "I do's" and to celebrate the life of a man they both admire: Martin Luther King Jr.
"Three years ago he said he wanted to get married he said he would only do it here and on this day because of what it means to him," said Andrea. "Three years later, here we are."
