INDIANAPOLIS -- Nine months after a woman called 911 to say she had shot her ex-boyfriend at a home on Indianapolis' west side police have made an arrest in the murder.

Vickie Harper, 52, is charged with murder in the death of Jerry Ethridge, 53.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home on Luett Avenue on July 9 after a woman called 911 saying she had shot her ex-boyfriend.

Ethridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said whether Harper is the same woman who called 911 at the time of the shooting but no arrests were made at that time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

