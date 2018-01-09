Woman claims peeping tom put camera under dressing room door at Indy Salvation Army

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a man they say tried to sneak pictures of a woman while she was in the dressing room of an Indianapolis Salvation Army.

Police were called to the store in the 1300 block of West 86th Street after she said she was in the dressing room and saw someone slip a camera under the door.

The man police believe is a suspect was caught on the surveillance below video leaving the store after the incident.

The Salvation Army released the following statement regarding the incident.

"The Salvation Army's prime concern and prayers go out to the victim of this terrible situation. We hope the public will join with us to help identify the perpetrator of this crime. The Salvation Army will always strive to provide safe environments for those who enter our facilities and to protect those under our care. We will always take measures to make sure incidents like this do not happen in the future."

If you recognize the man in the video above or have any information about the incident contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.