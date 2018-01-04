Woman critical after hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' east side late Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of 16th Street and Arlington Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Indianapolis Police Department officers on the scene say the victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking along the road when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

That vehicle then sped away from the scene.

Police do not have any description of the vehicle or driver at this time.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

