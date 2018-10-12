Woman had to pay nearly $200 to get stolen car back from impound lot

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indy woman is reunited with her car one week after it was stolen from a gym on Indianapolis’ south side – but she was shocked when she had to pay nearly $200 to get it back from the impound lot.
Britni Purdue was working out at Planet Fitness when police say someone pretended to be a possible customer to gain access to the locker rooms. That person stole Purdue’s purse and then took off in her car.
A week later, an Indianapolis police officer knocked on Purdue’s door to tell her that her stolen car was recovered, and it was taken to the city’s impound lot.