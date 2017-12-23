Woman who witnessed deadly Cass Co. crash collects presents for young children of woman killed

Logansport, Ind. -- The owner of a Cass County business who witnessed a deadly crash that left two young kids without a mother days before Christmas has been collecting gifts to help

33-year-old Heather Titus died Wednesday when her car went off US 35 in Cass County and struck several trees. Her 2-year-old daughter, who was also in the car, was taken to Riley Hospital but later released.

State Police say Titus' husband and son were in the car ahead of her when the crash happened.

Jennifer Shafer, who runs Eclipse Tanning and Trends in Logansport, also saw the crash - and felt the need to do something to help the family.

"I was totally having a hard time with the fact that God had placed me in that situation, but there was nothing that I could do to help her," said Shafer. "So the next day, I decided - there's a reason I was there."

Shafer offered a week of free tanning or a discount on other services to anyone who brought in a gift for Titus' two children.

"I didn't know them, I didn't know anything about them - but I knew I was there for a reason."

Gifts began pouring in on Friday, and Shafer was asked to extend her collection through Saturday. As of Saturday evening, she had collected more than 100 gifts, gift cards and other things for the family.

She is hand-delivering the gifts to the Titus family Saturday evening.

