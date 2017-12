Young Hoosiers fighting their own battles give back to those in need before Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two young Hoosiers from different backgrounds - fighting completely different battles - have one big thing in common: They spent the day before Christmas Eve helping others.

Reese Hamilton, 9, and Izzy Mattocks, 9, had never met before Saturday, but the two quickly formed a bond.

Reese's battle began when he saw crime scene tape around a house near where he lives last year and decided he had to do something to make the world he lived in a better place.

Saturday, Reese handed out meals to the homeless in downtown Indianapolis. It's not the first time the young boy has stepped up to help - and it certainly won't be the last.

READ | 8-year-old Indy boy leads peace march to end violence

"Not that many people have as much as me," said Reese. "It feels really good because I know I'm helping other people."

Izzy's story is a little different.

"When my mom told me some people don't have homes, I felt bad and I decided to do something about it," said Izzy.

What makes her story so special, is that Izzy does it all while fighting her own personal battle with neuroblastoma, which she was diagnosed with at 3 years old.

Reese said meeting Izzy has been an inspiration to him.

"Meeting Izzy changed my life because she's fighting through cancer and she's doing some of the things I do - it's so incredible," said Reese.

But both young Hoosiers are an inspiration to us all.

Watch the story of both of these incredible kids in the video player above.

