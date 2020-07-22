Indy Zoo cancels 2020 Zoobilation because of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has canceled its signature event, Zoobilation 2020, because of COVID-19.

"We will greatly miss sharing this wonderful fundraising event with everyone this year," the zoo said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Zoobilation 2021 has been scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021.

The proceeds from Zoobilation help fund the care of the Zoo’s nearly 1,300 animals, plants and other zoo initiatives.

The 2020 event was estimated to bring in $2.5 million, according to the zoo. For more information about donating your ticket cost or a ticket refund you can visit

IndianapolisZoo.com.

"For 34 years, Zoobilation has brought people together at the Indianapolis Zoo to celebrate and support wild things and wild places Zoobilation has always been the premier single-night fundraising event in Indianapolis thanks to our loyal guests, sponsors, volunteers, partners, entertainers and restaurants," the zoo said. "We are truly grateful for the support of our community and we want to thank everyone for caring about the Zoo!"