Indy Zoo guests required to wear masks as part of Marion Co. mandate starting July 9

INDIANAPOLIS — The mask mandate goes into effect in Marion County on July 9, and the Indianapolis Zoo will be following the orders.

Starting Thursday, guests at the Indianapolis Zoo will be required to have a mask with them to enter. Those without a mask will have the option to purchase one at the gate for $1 before entering.

Visitors will not be required to wear the masks the entire time they are at the zoo, but masks will be required in any building, all events and in any outdoor area where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.

These include (but are not limited to):



All Aviaries

Tembo Camp

Giraffe Feeds

Flamingo Feeds

Flamingo Mingle

The Indianapolis Zoo reopened on June 19, with a long list of safety measures and updates in place.

All guests are still required to have a timed ticket, which can be purchased at IndianapolisZoo.com.

Here’s a checklist from the Indy Zoo of what guests and members need to know before coming:

All guests and members must obtain a timed ticket in advance by going to IndianapolisZoo.com. Members must reserve a spot ahead of time for any guests included in their memberships – the Zoo is not able to accommodate additional discount ticket purchases for members at this time. The reservation system is not accessible at this time but will open up soon.

must obtain a timed ticket in advance by going to IndianapolisZoo.com. Members must reserve a spot ahead of time for any guests included in their memberships – the Zoo is not able to accommodate additional discount ticket purchases for members at this time. The reservation system is but will open up soon. Zoo guests are urged to take their temperatures and perform health checks on their entire party before coming to the Zoo. If a guest is exhibiting any flu/cold-like symptoms or have a temperature of 100.4 or above, we request them to remain at home.

Staff will wear masks

All transactions at the Zoo are cashless.

Visitors are required to wait at or in their vehicle until their entry time. Parking is included with admission.

Groups of visitors will be expected to follow the six feet of social distancing guidance.

Indoor exhibits will offer one-way traffic only with each area monitored with limitations of how many guests can be in the space at one time.

Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the Zoo.

The Zoo will be sanitized and disinfected daily. A specially trained cleaning crew will conduct continuous rounds of disinfecting all restrooms, trash cans, picnic tables and handrails. The use of Virex, which is a one-step, quaternary-based disinfectant cleaner, will be used to clean and disinfect.

Water fountains will be turned off. Guests are urged to bring their own water bottles.

The indoor café will be closed but food service will be available from the outdoor take-out windows with a limited menu initially and wrapped individual cutlery/condiments.

Zoo staff and volunteers will be monitored daily for temperature, and if found to have a concerning temperature, will be required to go home and follow CDC quarantine. Temps of 100.4 and higher will not be admitted to Zoo.

Rides, playgrounds and overnight experiences will initially be closed. Camps will resume June 15. For more details about camps go to IndianapolisZoo.com/learn-explore/.

For more details and to reserve tickets, go to IndianapolisZoo.com.

