IndyGo to require riders wear masks, complying with city's mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — In complying with the Marion County Health Department's mask mandate, IndyGo announced Wednesday it will require all riders to wear a mask while on board any of its vehicles and at all IndyGo facilities, including the Carson Transit Center.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced the latest COVID-19 restrictions for Marion County included a mandatory mask order starting Thursday, July 9.

"We're glad to see riders returning to our buses, but we need to work together to keep one another safe," Inez Evans, President and CEO of IndyGo, said. "We've ramped up our cleaning efforts and protective measures for Operators and riders; do your part by wearing a face-covering onboard."

Free masks are still available at the Carson Transit Center and online through the City of Indianapolis website at indy.gov/masks.