SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. -- An intoxicated driver was arrested after Indiana State Police clocked him going double the speed limit down a county road in Spencer County.

State police say Edward Moore, 41, was traveling 110 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on State Road 66 near County Road 550 East Monday afternoon.

Moore failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol level of .141 when he was tested at the Spencer County Jail, nearly twice the legal limit.

Moore was charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

