Greenwood community comes together "Zoe Strong" to create foundation in 7-year-old's memory

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A Greenwood community is coming together "Zoe Strong" to raise money for a school playground in memory of a 7-year-old girl who died in car accident last year.

Zoe Martin was killed in October, but the parents of her classmates at Saints Francis and Clare Catholic school have been working hard in her name.

The group is starting a foundation and hosting a fundraiser this week in Zoe's name. The group's first goal is to create a permanent memorial for Zoe on the school playground.

Jessica Hamilton says the group of mothers has come together because they know how important it is for them and their children to remember their classmate.

"Day to day minute to minute - hour to hour - not only for the family who lost Zoe but also for the community, for the children who are her classmates - her teachers who taught her - her sisters in girl scouts - it's crucial - community is crucial," said Hamilton.





