Greenwood Police Departments warns residents about a new jury duty scam

Current
Fog
3-Day Forecast
HI: 52°
LO: 50°
HI: 52°
LO: 50°
HI: 52°
LO: 50°
GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Greenwood Police took to social media to warn their residents of a new scam going around in the community. They hope the community sees this message and can be aware of this scam before losing their own money to a con artist.
The scammer calls your place of employment or home and tells you that you missed your scheduled jury duty in either Johnson County Court or Greenwood City Court, and now you owe a fine. The suspect then tells you that you must come to the police department to pay your fine.
The suspect then typically hangs up the phone. The suspect waits a few minutes for you to head to the police station and then calls you back on your cell phone. The scammer then tells you to stop and buy a "green dot card" or and "apple gift card" and read off the number on the back. The suspect then has your money from that card. This is a scam.
The Greenwood PD post on Facebook clearly states that at no point would the police station or either court call you on the phone and tell you that you owe money for missing jury duty.
Greenwood Police Department posted on Facebook to warn residents about a jury duty scam circulating in the area. They want to make sure…
The Muncie Police Department is recognizing that connecting with the community on the internet is the new wave of the future.
The southbound lanes of I-65 are closed south of Seymour, Indiana for a crash.
A 54-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' south side.
We may be enjoying a "heat wave" in central Indiana right now, but it'll be short-lived as the next winter system makes its way…
Greenwood Police Department posted on Facebook to warn residents about a jury duty scam circulating in the area. They want to make sure…
Police in Greenwood are searching for a group of vandals who left racist messages on homes and vehicles in one neighborhood.
A Johnson County man who watched his van get stolen from his driveway followed it, chased it down, then broke a window of a getaway vehicle,…
A man accused of getting into a shootout with his neighbor in Johnson County pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony criminal recklessness.
Repeat drunk driver Julia Compton pleaded guilty Thursday to four criminal charges and now faces a decade in prison.
A unique partnership between the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office and the Johnson County Animal Shelter is saving taxpayers thousands…