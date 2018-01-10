Greenwood Police Departments warns residents about a new jury duty scam

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Greenwood Police took to social media to warn their residents of a new scam going around in the community. They hope the community sees this message and can be aware of this scam before losing their own money to a con artist.

The scammer calls your place of employment or home and tells you that you missed your scheduled jury duty in either Johnson County Court or Greenwood City Court, and now you owe a fine. The suspect then tells you that you must come to the police department to pay your fine.

The suspect then typically hangs up the phone. The suspect waits a few minutes for you to head to the police station and then calls you back on your cell phone. The scammer then tells you to stop and buy a "green dot card" or and "apple gift card" and read off the number on the back. The suspect then has your money from that card. This is a scam.

The Greenwood PD post on Facebook clearly states that at no point would the police station or either court call you on the phone and tell you that you owe money for missing jury duty.