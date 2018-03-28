City of Greenwood revitalization project ramps back up for construction season

A project years in the making is soon-to-be full steam ahead in the City of Greenwood, with an end goal of revitalizing the city.

“We've known for years that they are going to expand that area and bring in housing, and shopping and that kind of stuff so we're really excited,” said Monsignor Mark Svarczkopf, the pastor at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.

He added, “It started with moving the elementary school across the street from our parish, and then they moved the police department and the clerks, and then the court into that."

Starting on Monday, and continuing through approximately May 26th, the next major phase is underway.

“It's the Surina Road Connector, and then we're also putting a parking lot just south of Surina Way, as well," said Rob Taggart, the Director of Parks & Recreation in the City of Greenwood.

That parking lot will add over 160 spaces of parking, made possible through a public private partnership between Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church and the city.

“We’ve had the opportunity to have capitol campaigns at our parish so we could chip into the project by providing land that we will share with the city in doing parking. Because, as you come to downtown Greenwood, you need streets and you need parking,” said Monsignor Svarczkopf.

Plans for this latest $3.7 million phase of the project include new sidewalks, decorative lighting, and an innovative sewage system to enhance not only beauty, but also safety.

"There's a lot of kids that make their way from the school to the library to the community center and they cross these streets. So, it will be a lot safer for them,” said Monsignor Svarczkopf.



Along with construction comes the closure of Meridian Street, which will change access to Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church and School.

“It'll be a little bit different, but we still have avenues that people can use. And we've redone our traffic pattern to get to church and the school,” said Monsignor Svarczkopf.



To reach the school, church and other businesses on the street---you can use Meridian St, south of the project.

To access the Greenwood Community Center, Taggart said, "You can get off Main Street and take Washington Street and we have a secondary access that will not be affected at all by construction.”

Taggart said he is extremely excited about the additional parking.

Taggart continued, "Any additional parking you can add to downtown, that will help with any festivals that we have like Freedom Fest, we see that helping with that and alleviating that pressure."

He also said he’s excited about the improvement to healthier lifestyles.

“There will be bike trails, pedestrian trails from a lifestyle standpoint it's an absolutely fantastic project,” said Taggart.

Though these closures might cause some short-term inconveniences, in the long-run, it’ll all be worth it.

“Greenwood is a wonderful place to live. And we want everyone to know that it’s a safe place and a place that’s convenient for them to get to and to park, and then to enjoy all that the city has to offer,” said Monsignor Svarczkopf.