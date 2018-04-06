Greenwood business drops expansion proposal for now after neighbors concerns

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- After nearby community members spoke out against a planned hotel in Greenwood, the owners of the business have decided to shelve the expansion idea, for now.

The owner of The Barn at Bay Horse Inn announced she's no longer asking the city to rezone her property for commercial use to build a hotel on 6.5 acres of her personal property. The event venue is near the intersection of Stones Crossing Road (also known as County Road 700 N.) and State Road 135.

Amanda Cottingham said she doesn't have the information needed to move forward with the rezoning proposal.

"I have a lot of good people in my corner who have supported me unconditionally since opening The Barn at Bay Horse Inn," Cottingham said in a press release. "I will continue to foster those relationships and work collaboratively with the city and the community to make my dream for The Barn at Bay Horse Inn a reality. All I want is to once again provide a much needed amenity that will contribute to the economic growth in Greenwood, a city that more than four generations of my family has called home."

Some nearby residents were against the zoning changes.

"As soon as you put commercial property right up on top of residential, you're going to lose your value because who wants to look out their back window and either they're looking at a three-story hotel or who wants to look at the fence line," said Jason Mizen, who lives in the Cobblestone subdivision.

In February, a representative for the inn said the hotel would be far enough away that it wouldn't affect quality of life or feel of the neighborhood.

"Our idea for this was to rezone the front portion of our property to commercial so that we could one day discuss the possibility of bringing in a boutique hotel," said Corey Elliot, the spokesperson Barn at Bay Horse Inn.

The Barn at Bay Horse is frequently booked for weddings, events, or corporate meetings.

