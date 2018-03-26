Man spied on woman at Greenwood store, she says

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A Greenwood, Indiana woman said she is changing the way she lives her life after she was spied on in a dressing room of a clothing store.

"It makes me not even want to go into a changing room," Timberlee Williams said.

Williams said she went into the dressing room of Plato's Closet to try something on, when she saw a mirror coming through the crack of the room.

When she saw the mirror, she screamed, and the man took the mirror away, she said. Williams told an employee, who called police.

"Honestly I was scared - I didn't know what was gonna happen," she said.

She wants to see the store separate its dressing rooms to make one side men's and the other women's.

The store's manager said they will be filling in the cracks of the dressing room.

She wants other women to know this could happen to them.

"There's not even anything I can say to other women except be careful," Williams said. "But they shouldn't have to be watching around them at all times, making sure there's no one in their dressing rooms."

