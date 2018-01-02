Johnson County Public Library helping the community cope with the cold

JOHNSON CO., Ind. --- Bookworms can warm up on a frigid day like today at their local library. The Johnson County Public Library shared a post on their Facebook page encouraging people to come inside, warm up, and enjoy a great book. They also encourage families to come inside and take part in one of their many reading programs during the winter months.

The Johnson County Public Library is also granting readers a grace period for returning books this week due to the dangerously cold temperatures. They wrote on their Facebook page that people should not come out on their account to avoid late fees, but instead to stay warm inside and return the books when the weather warms up. This grace period will be in effect until temperatures stay above zero.