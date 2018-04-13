Johnson County wants you to help color the county with community mural project

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Bringing the landscape of the community to life through art and color, Johnson County is calling all artists to beautify their cities and towns. The Johnson County Community Foundation is hosting another Mural Program this year to spice up some blank walls in the local area.

The program improves the cultural fabric and appearance of the community through local art. JCCF is accepting submissions of local designs to cover two areas -- the Main Street bridge underpass in Franklin and the rear-facing facade in the 100 block of East Main Cross Street in Edinburgh.

JCCF invites local artists, citizens, and students to take part in this project. No previous or professional experience is necessary.

Kim Minton heads up this project for JCCF, and she says the foundation is looking for bright, colorful designs appropriate for a community to come together to paint in about a one day time period. Once they select the winning designs for 2018, they will work with the artists to make any changes, then select a Saturday to paint.

JCCF will provide supplies needed and anyone in the community is welcome to join in the effort.

She says the mural project is a community collaboration to bring the artist's design to life in a big way, and brighten up our local landscapes.

Dave Windisch's design of a heart and pencil is now an eye-catching piece along Main Street in Whiteland.

"The most important aspect of JCCF's Color the County program was that so many dedicated people were enthusiastically involved to get my idea to come to life," said Windisch. "The foundation itself for offering the program, the building owners for offering their wall, and the community for believing this idea would beautify their town."

Along with Windisch, Danny Causey's Ben Franklin design adds a pop of color near the railroad tracks in downtown Franklin. Some other notable designs from past years include the 'Welcome to Bargersville' mural across the tracks from Taxman Brewery in Bargersville by artist Amber Berninger. Many may recognize the children playing with bubbles along Court Street in downtown Franklin, a piece created by Gordon Strain who teaches art students at nearby Franklin College. Another vibrant piece by Amy Hommel can be spotted in Old Town Greenwood near Debaun's Auto Service.

The selected artists for 2018 for the Franklin and Edinburgh locations will each receive a 1,000 dollar stipend. The submission deadline for the initial designs is no later than Friday, May 11, 2018. There is no entry fee. You may hand deliver, email or mail your design to either kimm@jccf.org or to 398 South Main Street in Franklin.

There is an entry form online at www.jccf.org/mural-program for anyone interested.

