Two injured when plane makes hard landing Johnson County field

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people were injured when a pilot had to make a hard landing in a field in Johnson County Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox says the small aircraft went down near County Road 525 East and State Road 44 on the east side of the county.
Sheriff Cox said two people were on the plane when it suffered a fuel problem that prompted the pilot to make an emergency landing in a farm field without landing gear.
Both the pilot and passenger were able to walk away with minor injuries. Both refused treatment at the scene.
Sheriff Cox said the plane landed on its belly but stayed upright.
