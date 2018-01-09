Vandals paint swastika, male genitalia on Greenwood homes

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Police in Greenwood are searching for a group of vandals who left racist messages on homes and vehicles in one neighborhood.

Suzanne Woeler said her neighbor knocked on her door Sunday morning to tell her that something had been written on her garage. When she walked outside she found a giant swastika spray-painted in black on her garage door.

"I was a little disturbed and shocked," said Woeler.

Greenwood police say they had two other reports of vandalism on the same day, within minutes of Woeler's home. On Blue Lake Drive, someone had written the words "Neo-Nazi" on a car and a van and someone had drawn graffiti of male genitalia on another home.

One of Woeler's neighbors captured the group police believe committed the crime on their surveillance camera.

The video - seen below - shows a black car pull up to Woeler's home. Three masked men get out of the car and run up to the home and within 30 seconds they can be seen running back to the car and taking off.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes that car or knows the people responsible for the vandalism to contact Greenwood Police at 317-865-0300.

