27-year-old Anderson man accused of sexually abusing girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- A 26-year-old Anderson man is accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter.

Jesse Blinson is facing at least two counts child molestation.

According to probable cause documents filed with the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, the six-year-old daughter of Jesse's ex-girlfriend says he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions in February.

The young girl told detectives that Jess would make her touch his "boy parts" and then cover her body and give her a "surprise."

The documents detail the explicit actions which Jesse performed on the young girl, forcing her to do things she called "hurtful and boring."

The young girl also said Jesse would take photos of her while doing those things and threatened to "spank her butt a million times" if she told anyone.

The case remains under investigation.

