27-year-old Anderson man accused of sexually abusing girlfriend's 6-year-old daughter

Current
Light Drizzle
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 26°
HI: -°
LO: 26°
HI: -°
LO: 26°
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. -- A 26-year-old Anderson man is accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter.
Jesse Blinson is facing at least two counts child molestation.
According to probable cause documents filed with the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, the six-year-old daughter of Jesse's ex-girlfriend says he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions in February.
The young girl told detectives that Jess would make her touch his "boy parts" and then cover her body and give her a "surprise."
The documents detail the explicit actions which Jesse performed on the young girl, forcing her to do things she called "hurtful and boring."
The young girl also said Jesse would take photos of her while doing those things and threatened to "spank her butt a million times" if she told anyone.
The case remains under investigation.
MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville
Top Trending Videos
A 26-year-old Anderson man is accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter.
The Indianapolis Colts have traded their 3rd overall pick in this year's draft to the New York Jets for multiple picks.
It's a cool and damp St. Patrick's Day across Central Indiana.
IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting at happened early Saturday morning at a home on the south side.
The story of a Holocaust survivor, who has called Indiana home for decades, will have its world premiere in Indianapolis in a few weeks.
A 26-year-old Anderson man is accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter.
Stopped trains are creating long delays for school buses and drivers alike in Anderson.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Madison County.
Centaur Gaming is reinvesting some of the money it will be saving under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act back into its employees by giving them a…
A male teaching assistant at Anderson High School has been accused of having a sexual relationship with two of his students.
The Mounds Mall in Anderson, Indiana will close at the beginning of next month.