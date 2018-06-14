30-year-old woman killed by train after driving around railroad crossing arm in Ingalls

INGALLS, Ind. -- A woman is dead after a crash involving a train and a car in Madison County Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of Alfont Road and State Road 67 in Ingalls just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that the woman, later identified as Amber Louise Kates, 30, was traveling south on Alfont Road when she drove around the railroad crossing arm and got her vehicle stuck on the tracks. They say the woman got out of her vehicle but was unable to move in time before the train hit her.

Kates was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

